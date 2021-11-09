 

Clarion Hospital Reports 61 New COVID-19 Cases

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 61 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, November 8, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 11/07/2021: 16,459
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 13,842
Positives: 3,006

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 11/07/2021: 72,710
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 23,688
Positives: 8,570

Hospital Inpatients as of 11/08/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 12 patients. 1 suspected. 11 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 41 patients. 3 suspected. 38 confirmed. 6 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 11/04/2021, one death on 11/05/2021, and two deaths on 11/06/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


