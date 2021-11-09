Driver Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Curllsville Road

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman escaped injuries after her vehicle went off Curllsville Road and rolled over on Saturday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 8:42 a.m. on Saturday, November 6m on Curllsville Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 20-year-old Lauren G. Smith, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2011 Jeep Compass, traveling south on Curllsville Road when she lost control for unknown reasons while negotiating a right curve in the road. The vehicle then left the roadway to the west, rolled over, and landed upright, facing north.

Smith was using a seat belt and her curtain airbags deployed.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

