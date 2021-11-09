 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at National Forest Products

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 @ 01:11 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

National Forest Products, in Marienville, PA, is seeking motivated and reliable individuals for their Inspection and Finishing Departments.

Duties for the Finishing Department include sanding of cabinet components, staining, and painting cabinet pieces.

Duties for the Inspection Department include Cleaning, inspecting, and packaging cabinets and shelves. Also grouping orders for delivery.

These are full-time positions and include paid vacation time, paid holidays, and life insurance.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at:

427 NFP Drive
Marienville, PA 16239

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.