Hearing for Newbie Man Facing Attempted Homicide Charge After Shooting at Car in Porter Township Set for Today

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for today for a New Bethlehem man facing attempted homicide and related charges from an incident where he allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle in Porter Township.

Court documents indicate 48-year-old Tobias Wade Allen is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, on the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1



– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $250,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Saturday, October 16, at a residence in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim received “numerous” text messages around 10:08 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, from Tobias Wade Allen indicating that Allen wanted the victim to drive to his residence to pick up the victim’s 11-year-old child.

When the victim pulled into the driveway of Allen’s residence in Porter Township, Allen reportedly exited his residence with a “camo-colored” firearm, then pointed the firearm at the victim while she was seated in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim reported Allen was shouting and making statements to the effect that he was “going to blow her head off,” and the victim became frightened. She then backed her vehicle out of Allen’s driveway in an attempt to flee.

As the victim was driving away from Allen’s residence, Allen discharged a round from the firearm, which struck the rear of the victim’s vehicle. The victim then contacted 9-1-1, the complaint states.

It is noted that the children of both Allen and the victim, who were reportedly fearful of Allen, were hiding in an upstairs bedroom when the incident took place. The children, including a known 11-year-old, then fled the residence by exiting a second-story bedroom window after hearing the gunshot, according to the complaint.

The victim and the children were later reunited and participated in an interview at the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department.

According to the complaint, during the interviews, police also discovered that Allen had multiple firearms in his residence, although he is a person not legally permitted to possess a firearm.

Allen was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:50 a.m. on October 17.

RELATED:

Attempted Homicide Charges Filed Against Newbie Man Accused of Shooting at Vehicle in Porter Township

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.