 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Homicide Charges Filed Against Woman Accused of Poisoning 11-Year-Old Adopted Son

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

prisonEAST FAIRFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say criminal homicide charges have been filed against a Crawford County woman who is accused of poisoning her 11-year-old adopted son, leading to his death.

Meadville-based State Police were notified around 10:17 a.m. on Monday, September 6, that 11-year-old Najir William Diehl, of East Fairfield Township, Crawford County, was found deceased in his bed.

Police say 62-year-old Mary Eileen Diehl, the victim’s adoptive mother, had found him deceased.

According to police, blood test results for Najir Diehl were then obtained, and the tests indicated the presence of poison in his blood.

Police say Mary Diehl was subsequently charged with criminal homicide and lodged in the Crawford County Jail on Monday, November 8.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Meadville released the above report on Monday, November 8, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.