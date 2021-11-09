Homicide Charges Filed Against Woman Accused of Poisoning 11-Year-Old Adopted Son

EAST FAIRFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say criminal homicide charges have been filed against a Crawford County woman who is accused of poisoning her 11-year-old adopted son, leading to his death.

Meadville-based State Police were notified around 10:17 a.m. on Monday, September 6, that 11-year-old Najir William Diehl, of East Fairfield Township, Crawford County, was found deceased in his bed.

Police say 62-year-old Mary Eileen Diehl, the victim’s adoptive mother, had found him deceased.

According to police, blood test results for Najir Diehl were then obtained, and the tests indicated the presence of poison in his blood.

Police say Mary Diehl was subsequently charged with criminal homicide and lodged in the Crawford County Jail on Monday, November 8.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Meadville released the above report on Monday, November 8, 2021.

