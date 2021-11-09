Interstate 80 Ramp Closure Scheduled for Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a ramp closure set for Wednesday, November 10, as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.

The Exit 60 – Shippenville Eastbound on- and off-ramps will both be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Contractor, IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, Pa., will be closing and detouring ramps for the Interstate 80 resurfacing work. Detour routes will be established with signage for each ramp as they are closed.

These closures will be weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

