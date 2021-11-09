Jasper (J) Ivan Rhode, 86, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at McKinley Health Center, in Brookville, Pa after a long fight with Alzheimer’s disease.

Ivan was born February 18, 1935 in Lafayette, IN, the son of Jasper Fenton and Vera Loy Lemming Rhode.

He graduated from Purdue University with a Ph.D. degree in High Energy Nuclear Physics in 1963.

After graduation he taught at Indiana University in Indianapolis, IN.

He then taught at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa where he met and married Mary Jo Hyler, December 29, 1968 at the First Christian Church in Ames. The couple were married 52 years.

The couple and their first son then moved to Hamburg, West Germany, where Ivan taught at the Gymnasium in Harburg, Germany. The couple enjoyed their break time there visiting several European countries.

After two years they returned to the United States where Ivan secured a position to teach at Edinboro College (University), in Edinboro, Pa for the next seven years. During this time, their second son was born.

After teaching at Edinboro, Ivan obtained a position at EBASCO (an engineering firm in New York City located in the Twin Towers) for two years.

The family ultimately moved to Shippenville, Pa and Ivan took a position at Clarion University in 1982. Ivan taught at Clarion for 23 years. He served his department as chair for a short time before retiring as Professor Emeritus in the Physics Department in 2004.

During his leisure time Ivan enjoyed solving physics problems and listening to classical music. He was an avid reader in a variety of subject areas.

He was a lifelong member of the American Physical Society and a 50-year member of Sigma Xi.

He was a 39-year member of the Clarion Kiwanis Club and served as Secretary for many years and also as its President. Ivan was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Jo of Shippenville; and his two sons, David Jasper of Tifton, GA, and Matthew Paul of Shippenville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 10am to 11am at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am at the funeral home with Rev. J. Ray Baker, Chaplain at McKinley Health Center officiating. Interment will follow in the Clarion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Ivan’s name be made to the Kiwanis Club of Clarion Scholarship Fund, Box 43, Clarion, Pa 16214; or to The American Alzheimer’s Association, ACT Alz.org.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

