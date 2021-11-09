Kelly Douglas O’Neil, 32, of Rockland, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

He was born June 8, 1989 in Oil City, the loving son of Kathleen Sanford O’Neil and the late Gerald “Jerry” Douglas O’Neil.

Kelly grew up in Rockland, then moved to Victory Heights in 2006 after a fire took their home. He was a 2008 graduate of Cranberry High School. He went on to study Technology and Industrial Arts at California University of PA. He was employed in the oil field and worked as a Lead Operator for GR Energy in Delmont after working for CasedHole Solutions Wireline Company.

Kelly loved sports and his high school teammates and coaches, he was actively involved in baseball and basketball from elementary to high school including a D-9 championship in basketball. Sunday was always game day and he loved watching football with family. After high school, he enjoyed playing slow pitch with the “old guys”.

Like his dad, Kelly loved his Fords, you would always see him driving his 2012 black ProCharged 5.0 Mustang around on a summer day with his big arm hanging out the window, and never refusing to do a burnout when challenged, especially by the Earp boys or Mark Books.

Kelly was an enthusiastic story teller, every story got bigger and better every time he told it, always entertaining his friends. His deer hunting experiences were legendary. He enjoyed checking his deer cams and naming and tracking every buck. He surrounded himself with friends from everywhere life took him. He was a good listener; complete strangers would tell him about hardships and he would listen with empathy. He was built like a linebacker, but was very softhearted, kind, and compassionate.

Kelly loved Christmas and gift giving. He loved watching you open a gift he had especially picked out for you, you couldn’t out give Kelly’s generous heart.

Kelly enjoyed wood working and made many custom creative pieces of furniture for their home and gifts for family members.

He loved taking family vacations. In March, he arranged for the whole family to go to Bradenton, FL to the Cleetus McFarland race events. While there, he proposed to the love of his life, Alysha in a field of wild flowers.

Kelly is survived by so many people who loved him dearly, especially his fiancée Alysha Graham and their precious daughter Emmalyn “Emmy” Violet O’Neil, of Rockland, his mother Kathy, Franklin. His siblings: Shane (Rachel) O’Neil, Oil City, Megan (Mitch) Yeager and niece Ivy Grace Yeager, Rockland, Ryan O’Neil, Franklin, Robb Obenrader, Floral, FL. His also survived by his aunts Elaine (Gary) Osborne Kennerdell, Barb Glass, Venus, Pam (Dave) Lux, Seneca, Bell O’Neil, Seneca, Stacy (Jim) Salsgiver, Seneca. His uncles Greg (Chris) Sanford Oil City, Dan (Jan) Sanford, Rockland, Rick (April) O’Neil, Rockland, Mike (Sandy) O’Neil, Fertigs, his fiancée’s parents Dora Graham (Roger Wile), North Fort Myers, FL, Scott Graham, Seneca, grandmother Janice Graham, Seneca, and grandparents John and Marlys Baughman, Knox. His cousins, Katie O’Neil, Franklin, Ty (Ashleigh) Osborne, Kennerdell, Cassie (Justin) Montello, Brecksville, Ohio, Hillary Sanford, Oil City, Ben Sanford, Rockland, Zack Sanford, Rockland, Dan Glass, Venus, Matt (Mona) Lux, Franklin, Mark (Marlynn) Lux, Franklin Park, Joel Lux Seneca, Traci (Charlie) Hines, Columbus, Ohio, Melanie (Jermy) Oliver, Feritgs, Effie Jo (Travis) Shiffer, Oil City, Amanda (Dale) Daughtery, Butler, Maggie (Kirby) Tucker, Loretto Sadie (Logan Irvine-Hose) O’Neil, Ellwood City, Josie Harkless, Oil City.

He was proceeded in death by his infant baby O’Neil, his father Jerry O’Neil, infant brother Chad Jacob O’Neil, his grandparents Gale and Mary Jane Sanford and Ron and Violet O’Neil, uncles Tom O’Neil and Roger Glass, cousins Nick Sanford, Steve Glass and Christi Van Slyke.

Kelly, Alysha, and Emmy attended Good Hope Lutheran Church of Oil City.

Kelly was absolutely in love with his 3-month-old daughter Emmalyn; in lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to her college fund. Donations can be made either via Venmo, or checks payable to Alysha Graham, and mailed to P.O. Box 381, Seneca, PA 16346.

Visitation will be held at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca on Wednesday (Nov. 10) from 2 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday (Nov. 11) at 11 a.m. in Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran Street in Oil City.

Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Rev. Sandra Jones and Rev. J. Michael Parsh, church pastors, will officiate.

Interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery.

To express online condolences to Kelly’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

