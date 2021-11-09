Local Woman Injured in Deer-Related Crash on Route 66

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman was injured in a deer-related crash that occurred on State Route 66 on Monday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:44 p.m. on Monday, November 8, on State Route 66, just north of Ochs Lumber, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say 65-year-old Bruce C. Dean, of Leeper, was operating a 2019 Dodge Caravan, traveling north on Route 66 when a deer entered the roadway from the west, and his vehicle struck it.

Dean was using a seat belt, but his passenger, identified as 76-year-old Marsha E. Black, of Leeper, was not.

Black suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service.

Dean was not injured.

The vehicle was driven from the scene.

