Mary Ann Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-My4MqGBZnd7sMary Ann Bauer, 80, formerly of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren County, Middletown, Ohio.

She was born on February 7, 1941 in Sigel, PA. to William and Hazel Mauersberg.

She was married for 59 years to the late Joseph A. Bauer. Mary was a retired guidance counselor at Warren G. Harding High School and held various teaching positions at Warren Ohio City Schools.

She served on the Howland School Board in the late 70’s.

She was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 5 brothers and is survived by two sons, Randall of Newport, MI, Clifton (Melissa) of Middletown, OH, daughter Laurie O’Leary (Jeff) of Franklin, TN, and grandchildren Levi (Clifton) and Melanie (Laurie).

In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties or The Alzheimer’s Association.

Memorial mass will be held at All Souls Cemetery, Cortland, Ohio on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1:00 with Father Kopp officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the chapel in All Souls Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.


