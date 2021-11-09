SHERIDAN, Michael Terrance, In loving memory of Michael Terrance Sheridan, 74, of Crozier, Virginia, who passed away on October 29, 2021.

Mike was born in Franklin, Pa. to Col. William E. and Anita Sheridan on February 22, 1947.

Mike attended school in Clarion, Pa., where his father served as the Postmaster General of Clarion County.

He went on to graduate from the University of Arizona with a B.A. in Education and later a master’s degree in Humanities from the University of Richmond.

While at Arizona, he played football as a runningback for the Wildcats.

Mike’s first teaching job was at Byrd Middle School, where he discovered his love for not only teaching but also coaching.

He coached the girls’ softball team for several years and built a winning program. He was later offered a position at Hermitage High School as an English teacher and was a member of the football coaching staff until his retirement.

Mike enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks to fish and spend time with friends at The Weeping Radish.

He also enjoyed traveling to Arizona and motorcycling to Maine on one of his many motorcycles. He kept in touch with friends from Clarion and was fond of enjoying his Irish heritage with good friends in Richmond.

In recent years, he never missed a college game or a good boxing match.

He loved being outside, working his property, grilling and he even built his own smoker. He lived a full and well-travelled life and will be sorely missed by friends and family (and the hummingbirds he cared for!).

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Anita Sheridan. Mike is survived by his longtime partner, Lyn Williams; sister, Patricia Chelberg; nephews, Greg and Bob Chelberg; nieces, Lisa and Marlo Chelberg and Kristin Williams; as well as nine grand and great-grandnieces and nephews.

Lyn Williams’s and Mike’s family want to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors at VCU Medical Center for the care and support given to Mike during the last month of his life.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Mike’s memory.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.