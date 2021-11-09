Clarion Man Accused of Choking Brother During Altercation

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his brother during an altercation at a residence in Clarion Borough on Sunday night.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Warren Lewis James Frey on Monday, November 8.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, Clarion Borough Police were traveling on Frampton Avenue when they overheard yelling coming from a residence and observed a known male victim walk out of the residence and sit on the porch steps.

Police asked the victim what was happening, and the man said his brother, Warren Lewis James Frey, had assaulted him. The victim told police he didn’t want to get Frey into trouble but said it “wasn’t right for him to get assaulted,” according to the complaint.

The complaint notes police observed the victim had injuries to his face and neck, including a black and swollen left cheek, a bruised eye, and red marks on his neck.

The victim said Frey grabbed him by the throat and squeezed, causing him to have difficulty breathing, according to the complaint.

Police then spoke to Frey about the incident.

Frey reportedly said that the victim assaulted him first, and he was “just trying to protect himself,” and showed police a red mark on his neck, which he said was from the victim grabbing his shirt and stretching it across his neck. Frey also indicated he had an injury to his right eye, but police could not see any visible marking there, the complaint states.

Police then spoke to another witness who stated she hadn’t seen the altercation between the brothers but indicated the victim had been upset because Frey was talking to his ex-girlfriend. The witness said the victim started the incident, but it then became a mutual altercation between the two men, the complaint indicates.

Frey was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 2:15 a.m. on Monday, November 8, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

No charges have been filed against the victim as of Monday, November 8.

