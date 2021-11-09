 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Northwest Region Bear Check Station Changes Location

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Bear hunter courtesy PA Game CommissionCLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Game Commission bear check station to be operated in Forest County during the four-day firearms bear season, Nov. 20-23, is changing locations.

The check station will be held at the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, 6785 State Route 36, Leeper, PA 16233.

The fire company is in Clarion County at the intersection of State Routes 36 and 66, about 11 miles southwest of Marienville, where the check station originally was to operate.

Officials say the change was necessary due to COVID-19 protocols.

All hunters harvesting bears during the four-day firearms season are required within 24 hours to have their bears checked at a Game Commission check station.

All check stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, Sunday, Nov. 21, and Monday, Nov. 22, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Check station locations are provided online and published in the Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest. Due to the change, however, hunters planning to head to the Forest County check station should go to the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company instead of the location printed in the digest.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.