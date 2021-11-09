Northwest Region Bear Check Station Changes Location

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Game Commission bear check station to be operated in Forest County during the four-day firearms bear season, Nov. 20-23, is changing locations.

The check station will be held at the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, 6785 State Route 36, Leeper, PA 16233.

The fire company is in Clarion County at the intersection of State Routes 36 and 66, about 11 miles southwest of Marienville, where the check station originally was to operate.

Officials say the change was necessary due to COVID-19 protocols.

All hunters harvesting bears during the four-day firearms season are required within 24 hours to have their bears checked at a Game Commission check station.

All check stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, Sunday, Nov. 21, and Monday, Nov. 22, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Check station locations are provided online and published in the Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest. Due to the change, however, hunters planning to head to the Forest County check station should go to the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company instead of the location printed in the digest.

