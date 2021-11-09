Police Investigating Report of Rape of Teen in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of rape of a teen in Madison Township that occurred a year ago.

According to police, the incident under investigation was reported as a rape involving a known 16-year-old female victim from Rimersburg and a known 17-year-old male.

The incident reportedly took place at a location in Madison Township, Clarion County, around the time of Halloween of 2020.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

No additional details are available at this time.

