Ryan Burke Beach, age 61, of West Hickory, PA, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.

He was born October 26, 1960 in Titusville, PA, son of Ronald J. and Barbara V. (Hile) Beach of West Hickory.

On October 1, 1977 he married his wife now of 44 years, Cathy Sue (Hunter) Beach, who survives.

He worked as a Gas Well Service Technician employed by National Fuel until 1999 when an automobile accident forced him to retire.

Burke graduated from West Forest High School, his favorite hobby was Civil War Reenactment, and especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by two sons, Jacob R. Beach and his wife Esther of Tionesta; Nathan H Beach who lives at home. Two daughters, Jamie R. McWilliams and her husband Travis of Tidioute; Rachel A. Slezak and her husband Travis of Venus. Two brothers, Derrick D. Beach and his wife Karla; Robert S. Beach of West Hickory. Seven grandchildren: Mitchell and Ryah McWilliams of West Hickory; Ethan, Lily, and Wyatt Beach of Tionesta; and Mason and Weston Slezak of Venus. Several nieces and nephews.

Burke was preceded in death by his brother Ronald B. Beach on August 12, 2016.

There will be no public visitation, all services held will be private.

Burial will be at Fagundas Cemetery in Harmony Twp., Forest County.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

