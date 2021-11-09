CCHA: Stay Local Benefit Program Receives Bellamy Award
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion County Housing Authority received a Bellamy Award for the Stay Local Benefit Program.
Clarion County Housing Authority established the Stay Local Benefit Program (SLBP) in an effort to assist residents and local businesses within Clarion County. Many local businesses were tasked with remaining operational with little to no income or had to close for a period of time. The county’s residents, many of which are senior citizens, had to modify their lifestyles by depending on friends and family or local delivery services to acquire groceries, medications, and other goods.
CCHA saw an opportunity to assist the residents and local businesses by establishing the Stay Local Benefit Program with CARES funding.
The Stay Local Benefit Program utilizes locally owned and operated businesses in Clarion County to provide their goods or services to the residents by way of a $100.00 gift card. Studies have shown that for each $100.00 spent locally, $68.00 stays in the community. As a way to assist residents of CCHA’s housing developments, each household received a gift card, which was valid at participating businesses throughout Clarion County. Participating locally owned and operated businesses included everything from salons, meat markets, gas stations, restaurants, etc. CCHA has hopes that the Stay Local Benefit Program will encourage their residents to return to the community, engage and interact, and spend their gift cards.
A primary partner of the Stay Local Benefit Program was Yiftee. Yiftee is an e-card program that digitally promotes businesses according to the card issuer’s specific parameters. The Clarion County Housing Authority utilized the Yiftee system to enroll the participating businesses, assign and issue cards, and track usage and program reporting. The Stay Local Benefit Program cards were hand-delivered to each household along with a participating business list and detailed instructions for use.
The Bellamy Award is the Pennsylvania Association of Housing and Redevelopment Agencies’ (PAHRA) highest recognition of achievement and highlights the achievements and extraordinary efforts of its member agencies.
Recently, Penny Campbell, Executive Director of the Clarion County Housing Authority accepted The Bellamy Award for the Stay Local Benefit Program.
The Stay Local Benefit Program was a small way for the Clarion County Housing Authority to give back to the community and the residents. CCHA is confident that this small contribution is making a positive impact locally, and the organization is excited to give back to the local community.
If you are a locally owned and operated business and would like to participate in the Stay Local Benefit Program please contact CCHA’s office for more information or to be added to the list of participating businesses.
Contact:
Voice/TTY: 814-226-8910
Fax: 814-226-6039
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.clarionhousing.com
Facebook: @ClarionCountyHousingAuthority
