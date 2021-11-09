New Mushroom Farming Company in Clarion Receives $10,000 AgChoice Grant

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion’s own Esperanzo Wilcox, better known as D.J. Espo, is taking on a new role after receiving a $10,000.00 grant for a new mushroom farming business in Clarion County.

Wilcox, a D.J. on Clarion’s C-93 Radio, was one of fifteen applicants in the AgChoice Farm Credit territory who received a Jumpstart Grant.

Winners of this grant are full- or part-time farmers who started farming within the past two years or who plan to start a farm business in the next two years. In addition to farming in the AgChoice territory, recipients submitted a business plan and completed the Ag Biz Basics educational program.

Wilcox said his business plan for PA Mushroom Company grew out of his own personal interest in mushroom cultivation.

“My immersion into mushroom cultivation started with foraging for chanterelles with my fiancé Kristan,” Wilcox told exploreClarion.com.

“We relocated from Colorado to Clarion to help manage the family radio station. Upon arriving to Clarion, Pennsylvania, my interest and fascination with mushrooms continued.”

Wilcox said his curiosity and desire to better understand the diverse forested Pennsylvania landscape drove him to continue learning about wild mushrooms, and he then ended up pursuing a state-approved safety certification for the sale of wild mushrooms in Pennsylvania.

That also led him to discover the Western Pennsylvania Mushroom Club, and he soon became a member while continuing his studies and also learning more about the rich history Pennsylvania shares with mushrooms.

“Dating back to the 1930s when there were just over 500 commercial mushroom growers in the United States, 350 of them were in Pennsylvania,” he noted.

“Then in the 1970s, Penn State University became the center for mushroom research for North America, aiding in advancements to mushroom production and distribution. Just last year, Pennsylvania Mushroom farmers produced over 60 percent of the country’s supply grossing over a half a billion dollars in agricultural revenue.”

He also learned that besides the possible financial gains in mushroom cultivation, there are also health benefits to using mushrooms as a major food source.

“The Lignophiles – wood loving mushrooms – we specialize in growing are nutrient-dense and provide a multitude of health benefits, such as the anti-cancer properties of Trametes Versicolor, commonly referred to as turkey tail, or the novel brain neurogenesis properties of Hericium Erinaceous, known commonly as lion’s mane.”

He began studying mushroom cultivation via mycology books, experimenting with different techniques, and shadowing industry experts in 2019. Then, he “took a leap of faith” and approached a recently retired friend, James “Gary” Garbarino, to discuss the idea of starting a specialty mushroom company.

“His response was ‘What will it take?’ and soon after, we made our initial investment in just enough equipment to produce mushrooms for our friends, family, and local restaurants.”

Thus, the PA Mushroom Company was born.

According to Wilcox, PA Mushroom Company’s process includes sourcing genetics by growing out live tissue cultures through spore germination on Petri dishes, then transferring live tissue containing the desired mushroom strain onto grain, like rye, millet, or oats.

Those grains are then used to inoculate the substrate, which is a blend of amended hardwood sawdust that is widely available as a byproduct of Pennsylvania lumber and hardwood manufacturing industries.

Once the substrate is colonized, it is transferred into fruiting chambers where adequate humidity and temperature conditions are maintained for the growth of mushroom fruit bodies.

“Our goal is to acquire regional distribution for fresh mushrooms, while also offering grow kits, and finished goods such as mushroom jerky, dried medleys, tinctures, powdered supplements, and other various mushroom products.”

After receiving a positive response locally, he took the next step and contacted the Clarion Small Business Development Center, where he received help with the creation of a viable business plan, as well as market analysis help.

His contact with the Small Business Development Center also led him to apply for the AgChoice Jumpstart Grant.

Wilcox was actually out hiking and foraging with his friends, Carly Fusilli and Craig Kleckner, when he got the news he had been selected for the grant.

“I’ll never forget the overwhelming feeling of joy I experienced upon checking my email to find out I had been chosen as a grant recipient.”

Wilcox plans to use the grant funds to acquire a production and retail space, which will allow for direct-to-consumer sales while also creating a space to host monthly classes, speakers, and events.

“It’s truly an honor to be a part of a grant class of 15 hard-working talented individuals that represent so many different fields of Pennsylvania Farm and agriculture, ranging from multi-generation farms, beef and dairy farmers to multi-crop vegetable farms, hop farms, and future Orchard farmers.

“One commonality we all share is we are the future of Pennsylvania Farm and Agriculture. And, we look forward to what the future brings. It’s through grants opportunities like this that pivotal change is made and farmers are able to increase productivity and have greater success.”

To learn more about PA Mushroom Company, check out there website at www.pamushroom.com, their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PAmushroom or their Instagram at

