Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Preschool Teacher

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 currently has an opening for a Preschool Teacher, working out of Punxsutawney region for Early Intervention.

Full-time (185 days) professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires bachelor’s or master’s degree in early childhood education or special education with appropriate PA Instructional I or II Teaching Certificate. Experience with preschool children, experience writing IEPs, and knowledge of special education regulations preferred.

Application Deadline: November 12, 2021

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Special Education Service Coordinator

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 currently has an opening for a Special Education Service Coordinator, at Pathways Adolescent Center.

Full-time (185 days) professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires a bachelor’s or master’s degree in special education with appropriate PA Instructional I or II Teaching Certificate. Experience with students in residential placements preferred. This is a new job description that will be presented to IU Board in December.

Application Deadline: November 12, 2021

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.





Multiple Positions at National Forest Products

National Forest Products

National Forest Products, in Marienville, PA, is seeking motivated and reliable individuals for their Inspection and Finishing Departments.

Duties for the Finishing Department include sanding of cabinet components, staining, and painting cabinet pieces.

Duties for the Inspection Department include Cleaning, inspecting, and packaging cabinets and shelves. Also grouping orders for delivery.

These are full-time positions and include paid vacation time, paid holidays, and life insurance.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at:

427 NFP Drive

Marienville, PA 16239

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.





Production Supervisor

Commodore Homes

Commodore Homes is looking to add to their team of Production Supervisors.

A Production Supervisor is a leader, trainer, and communicator on the production floor and implements procedures to ensure safety, quality, and efficiency within their team.

Responsibilities include:

Overseeing assigned job functions such as carpentry, electrical, drywall, molding, siding, welding, plumbing, final finish, etc

Supervising employees for performance and quality standards

Monitoring employee work performance and making recommendations and following through with corrective actions

Organizing, monitoring, and prioritizing tasks to meet production goals

Maintaining communication between employees and management to ensure procedures and policies are well-understood

Working closely with departments within Commodore including Engineering, Quality Control, Purchasing, and more to ensure our production process is efficient and the homes we make are of great quality

Ensuring compliance with safety and quality standards

Participating in Commodore’s Safety Program by watching for and addressing safety concerns, training and leading employees in safety procedures, and making recommendations and plans to fix any safety issues

Working closely with other supervisors and Production Managers to ensure peak productivity

Skills and Qualifications:

An ideal Supervisor must be highly team-oriented with excellent communication skills and ethics.

Candidates applying to be a Production Supervisor should also show the following skills and qualifications:

Knowledge of manufacturing tools and equipment

Excellent organization, communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills

Problem-solving skills

Strong work ethic

Ability to adhere to production processes

Ability to write reports legibly and accurately

Schedule:

This position is full-time, Monday-Friday, day shift.

Benefits Include:

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Paid Time Off

Paid Holidays

401k with company matching

Company Paid for Life Insurance

FSA

Long Term Disability

Salary:

Salary range starting at $45,000/year, commensurate with experience.

TO APPLY:

Applications are accepted via Indeed/Glassdoor or apply in person at 20898 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254. Applicants can also call 814-226-9210 for an email to send resumes to.

About Commodore:

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is a division of Commodore Homes which is one of the largest modular and manufactured home builders in North America, with multiple divisions and sales in over 35 states. Commodore Homes has consistently ranked as one of the largest home builders in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest United States, and prides itself on a long-term stable workforce, with skilled craftspeople dedicated to building homes.

Their longevity and success are based on a few simple beliefs:

Build a great home at a fair price, creating affordable quality for our homeowners

Work with the best builders and retailers, and help them be successful

Provide their employees with the best tools, training, and support for a satisfying career





Union Production Employees

Commodore Homes

Commodore Homes is looking for motivated individuals with a great work ethic.

Candidates with or without experience are encouraged to apply and join their team to start a fulfilling career. This is an excellent opportunity to learn new skills and trades as on-the-job training is provided for all of their production positions.

This candidate would have the opportunity to learn about and work in various functions of residential manufactured home construction including the following:

Carpentry

Electrical

Plumbing

Welding

Siding

Carpet Laying

Cabinet Building

Forklift Operating

And More

Skills and Qualifications:

An ideal Production Employee will be dependable, team-oriented, safety-conscious, and enjoy working with their hands.

Candidates applying should also show the following skills and qualifications:

Ability to follow directions accurately

Attention to detail and organization skills

Efficiency

Good time management skills

Schedule:

This position is full-time, Monday-Friday, day shift.

Benefits Include:

Paid time off including vacation and personal

Company Paid Pension Contributions

401K

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Company Paid Life Insurance

Company Paid AD&D Insurance

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Longevity Pay

Salary:

After a 45 day probationary period, the hourly rate is based on the union contract incentive system; the last five months’ average was $26.40/hour.

TO APPLY:

Applications are accepted via Indeed/Glassdoor or apply in person at 20898 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254. Applicants can also call 814-226-9210 for an email to send resumes to.

Production Supervisor

Colony Factory Crafted Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shppenville, currently has an opening for a Production Supervisor.

Job Summary:

Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency. Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity. Competitive salary and benefits are available.

Qualifications:

Proven leadership experience

Management skills

Time Management

Some construction knowledge helpful

Apply in person or online: https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=production%20supervisor&l=Shippenville%2C%20PA&vjk=87fec3cce17a0787&advn=2132972271540680





Full-Time Production Workers

Colony Factory Crafted Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shppenville, currently has openings for Production Workers.

Work Schedule:

7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; ½ hour unpaid lunch, (2) 10 minute breaks, one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m.

Essential Functions/Job Tasks:

Capable of performing multiple production line positions, such as: installing furnaces and exterior doors, building walls, carrying items throughout the building, installing hot water tanks, etc.

Secondary job functions include: sweeping dust and debris to maintain clean, clear, and unobstructed walkways.

Probationary period of 45 worked days; following probation period, benefits include health, 401k, optional eye and dental coverage, etc.

Must be 18+ years of age.

Job Type: Full-time

Apply in person or online: https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=production%20worker&l=Shippenville%2C%20PA&vjk=cd8efdeb36d49aee





Registered Nurses

Butler Health System- Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System- Clarion Hospital, currently has openings for Registered Nurses.

Join the team of dedicated professionals at Clarion Hospital and enjoy new wages, a flexible schedule, and their weekend program.

To Apply:

Online: www.ClarionHospital.org

Email: [email protected]

or

Call Brooke Divins at 814-226-2630

Clarion Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer





Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary to assist and fill in for Borough Secretary as needed

This person would provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written correspondence both mail and email, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of

water/sewer bills, receive and record payment of bills, interact with Borough Maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.

Preferred qualifications:

Type 45 words per minute

Proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, Excel

Excellent verbal and written skills

Detail oriented

Courteous

Well- organized

Able to handle multiple projects

Accepting resumes through Monday 11/15/2021.

Mail to or drop off at:

Rimersburg Borough Office

27 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Lumber Handlers – Endeavor, Pa.

$12/Hr. Non-Exempt

Temporary to permanent employment

6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Weekly Pay.

Excellent benefits package after full-time hire probationary period has been met.

Requirements:

Must be able to stand, kneel, bend, push, and pull during 8-hour shift

Must be reliable

Must have a high school diploma

Duties: (but not limited to):

Sort, stack and count lumber

Bundle lumber accordingly

Properly run machines

Ability to work with team members to complete duties

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Painter

$11/Hr. Non-Exempt

Will train on 1st shift 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for 90 days, then go to 2nd or 3rd shift

Potential for 90 days temp to perm.

Duties:

Read work orders- analyze require paint operation

Perform hand spray paint techniques overs a lengthy time span

Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down, or overhead position

Be able to use a variety of hand tools

Requirements:

Steel-toed shoes

Push/pull 40 lbs.

Bend, twist, and stand for long periods of time

Pre-employment screening

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$12-$12.50/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Waiver Coordinator

The County of Clarion

The Clarion County Developmental Disability department currently has an opening for a Waiver Coordinator.

POSITION: Waiver Coordinator- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $29,390.40-$34,935.95

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire. Vacation, personal, and sick time off, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan.

POSTING DATE: Monday, November 1, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, November 15, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB

The primary responsibility of this position is to assure consistent quality for all recipients of the Waiver Services programming delivered by the Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Administrative Entity. Important aspects of this work are the annual Individual Service Plan (ISP) review and approval in the Home and Community Service Information System (HCSIS) system, and the assurance of compliance with all State and Federal regulations pertaining to the delivery of Waiver Services for DD and Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) per the current Administrative Entity Operating Agreement with the Office of Developmental Programming.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Directs Waiver Program for Administrative Entity: Attends training sessions, Regional and State meetings pertaining to waiver and HCSIS.

Assists Deputy Administrator with periodic program review of all waiver service providers including provider qualification and provider monitoring using state created documents and HCSIS or other state specified electronic reporting platform.

Ensures that all Individual Service Plans are completed for each waiver consumer and kept current at all times.

Conducts monthly review and maintenance of PUNS (Priority of Urgency of Needs) “waiting” list for waiver services.

Acts as the liaison between the AE and contracted agencies on waiver specific issues

Directs Service Coordination Unit in the completion of all Waiver Eligibility processes including but not limited to: Certification and re-certification of waiver recipients Compliance with “Due Process” issues/fair hearing documentation Assurance of Consumer choice and service preference Maintenance of waiver forms and documents for compliance with AE oversight process

Serves as point person for Statewide Employment initiatives, strategic plan and employment efforts within AE

Serves as point person for Statewide Lifesharing initiatives, strategic plan and lifesharing efforts within the AE

Serves as point person for Regional Positive Practices Committee and PPRT Processes Provides guidance to the DD Supports Coordination Unit staff Provides direction and technical assistance to staff regarding all aspects of waiver programming

Approves Individual Support Plans (ISP) in HCSIS

Conducts assigned HCSIS rolls and activities necessary for completion of provider rates and individualized units

Is responsible for waiver file maintenance and ensures accuracy of filing system

Is responsible for waiver intake and eligibility activities to assure level of care and medical need for waiver

Assists with prioritizing queue for wait list and participates in waiver capacity activities as needed

Reviews assessments for needs and assures that service requests are forwarded to regional reviewers for approval

Makes service requests to regional point for new or expanded services as well as requests for exceptions to prescribed limits using state forms and processes

Notifies individuals of Due Process Rights and participates in Fair Hearing requests

Coordinates training on waiver related subjects with SC Provider(s)

Develops and coordinates routine Waiver monitoring review for compliance with ODP regulations

Assists SC Unit Supervisor with trainings related to employment, lifesharing, Positive Practices and other waiver related initiatives Works closely with Deputy Administrator Assists with monitoring the quality of services to the consumers delivered by the contracted providers and recommends changes in program operation and plans when necessary

Assists with and is an active participant in Provider Qualification Process

Assists Deputy Administrator in management processes, program planning and evaluation of contracted and direct services

Reviews existing policies and procedures and makes recommendations for updates; creates drafts of new policies and procedures for Administrative approval in the areas of waiver, file maintenance, team processes and state guidelines Prepares reports, documentation and correspondence, as necessary Attends various meetings, in-service trainings, and staff development meetings as directed by DD Deputy or County Administrator

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Assists in answering phone and performing other duties within office as necessary Attends meetings and/or training as required Performs other job-related work duties as required

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Direct supervision and evaluation is provided by the DD Deputy Administrator through consultation and regularly scheduled staff meetings.

SUPERVISION GIVEN

None

WORKING CONDITIONS

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperature and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, stress and disruptions Occasionally deals with angry or disruptive individuals Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Travels periodically to perform essential job duties

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS

Must possess the ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting and reaching necessary to carry out duties of job Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Services or related field and two years’ experience in human services; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

CLEARANCES

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

Considerable knowledge of supports coordination principles per ODP guidance Considerable knowledge of all waiver specific regulation per the AE Operating Agreement Considerable knowledge of current social, economic, and health problems and resources related to developmental disabilities and Autism Spectrum Disorder Considerable knowledge of individual and group behavior and ways or working effectively with persons who have social, economic, emotion or health problems Knowledge of the basic principles and methods of program interpretations and community organization Ability to teach others and provide in-service training Ability to work effectively with people and aid them in constructively adjusting to their specific problems Complies with the HIPAA privacy and security regulations that govern disclosure of protected health information and follows all procedures developed by the agency to comply with those regulations. Access to protected health information is limited as identified on the attached workforce designation

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, November 15, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Multiple Positions at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, currently has openings for Nursing Assistants, RN Supervisors, and LPN’s.

Nursing Assistant



$2500 Sign-on Bonus for full-time – $1200 Sign-on Bonus for part-time

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, Pa has immediate openings for Certified Nursing Assistants, with brand new starting wages beginning at $14.00 dollars up to $16.70 with experience.

Clarview is looking for compassionate and detail-oriented Nursing Assistants who are ready to help residents in a long-term care setting. This position requires a great deal of physical strength and energy, so they are interested in hiring someone who is physically fit, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment, and has proven experience in patient care. Their Nursing Assistant will work directly with the medical staff to help residents with daily living activities, so it is important that the ideal candidate has an upbeat personality and can maintain a positive work environment.

Responsibilities:

Work in an elderly care setting

Assist elderly people with personal hygiene needs, such as bathing and dressing

Assist patients to perform activities of daily living, such as eating and ROM

Assist patients with getting in and out of bed or chairs

Assist with physical therapy programs

Assist with hygiene maintenance to prevent infections or breakdowns of skin or wounds

Assist people with disabilities to perform daily activities, such as bathing and dressing

Assist people with disabilities to adopt healthy lifestyle choices, such as diet and exercise

Clarview has full-time, part-time, and on-call positions available on all shifts. Now offering Baylor positions with $2.00 extra an hour. Work 24 hours every weekend get paid for 30 and receive full-time benefits.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: From $14.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid sick time

Paid time off

Paid training

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

12-hour shift

8-hour shift

Day shift

Evening shift

Every weekend

Holidays

Night shift

On call

Overtime

Rotating weekends

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Bonus pay

Differential pay

Overtime pay

Signing bonus

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Experience:

Caregiving: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

CNA certification (Required)

Driver’s License (Preferred)

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact Clarview via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf

Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.

Registered Nurse (RN) Supervisor

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, Pa., is looking for both a full-time and a part-time RN Supervisors.

***** $6,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME, $3,000 FOR PART TIME *****

***** Also announcing a new very competitive wage hike *****

Clarview’s RN Supervisors provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practices standards. RNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

They currently have a Full-time position for 3-11 with no weekends. A Part-time 11-7 shift with no weekends and PER DIEM / PRN positions are available on ALL shifts.

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR RN SUPERVISORS

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures

Leads, assists, coaches and provides feedback to other team members

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

BENEFITS OFFERED

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Meaningful work and connection to the company’s mission

Relationship with Clarview’s residents

Colleagues who work together as a team

Opportunity to mentor and develop Care Nurses (CNAs)

A true desire to be a “best place to work”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training

Engaged and committed leadership team

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION

RNs report to the Director of Nursing and provide daily work guidance and direction to our LPNs and Care Nurses (CNAs).

EDUCATION & TRAINING

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current PA license in good standing. Possession of a current Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers CPR certificate is required.

Job Types: Part-time, PRN

Pay: From $30.50 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Evening shift

Holidays

Night shift

On call

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Differential pay

Signing bonus

Education:

Associate (Required)

Experience:

Nursing: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

BLS Certification, CPR (Required)

RN Pa License (Required)

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact Clarview via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf

Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo is currently looking for Licensed Practical Nurses.

***** $3,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME, $1,500 PART TIME *****

***** Announcing new starting wage from $20.90 to $24.00 an/hour ****

LPN Charge Nurses provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practices standards. LPN Charge Nurses supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

Clarview currently has the following opportunities available:

BAYLOR 630A-630P and 630p-630a

FULL TIME / PART TIME (every other weekend only) positions on the EVENING shift (230p to 1030p) or NIGHT shift (1030p to630a)

WEEKEND positions are also available 3 PM to 11 PM

PER DIEM / PRN positions are available on ALL shifts

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR LPN CHARGE NURSES:

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

BENEFITS OFFERED:

Tuition Reimbursement

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB:

Meaningful work and connection to our mission

Relationship with residents

Colleagues who work together as a team

Opportunity to mentor and develop Care Nurses (CNAs)

A true desire to be a “best place to work”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training

Engaged and committed leadership team

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Clarview’s LPN Charge Nurses report to the Director of Nursing and receive daily work guidance and direction from their RNs.

EDUCATION & TRAINING:

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current PA license in good standing.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Per diem

Pay: From $20.90 per hour

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Tuition reimbursement

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

12-hour shift

8-hour shift

Day shift

Evening shift

Holidays

Monday to Friday

Night shift

On call

Overnight shift

Overtime

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Bonus pay

Differential pay

Overtime pay

Signing bonus

License/Certification:

LPN (Required)

CPR Certification (Preferred)

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact Clarview via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf

Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.





Intake Caseworker Supervisor

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Intake Casework Supervisor.

POSITION: Intake Casework Supervisor- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $ 38,854.40-$46,185.67

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: October 27, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: November 10, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is professional social service work of a supervisory nature. Employees in this class supervise the provision of case management services to children, youth and families, people who are mentally disabled, people who are physically challenged, and others to assist them in attaining a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional or physical adjustment. Work involves responsibility for supervising and training a small group of professional county social service workers, but the worker will also carry a caseload. Supervision may also be exercised over paraprofessional human service workers. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies and procedures, but employees are expected to exercise considerable initiative and independent judgment in achieving objectives. Work is reviewed by a professional or administrative supervisor through conferences, reports and results attained.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Supervises assigned staff and handles related personnel issues including evaluation of work and staff Assigns work to assigned staff to ensure even distribution of cases Provides daily instruction, support and direction to staff regarding any issues and ensures compliance with state and agency policies and procedures May conduct intake assessment interviews to determine needs of children and adults May provide crisis intervention either by phone or in person to stabilize adults, children and families May make referrals for ongoing treatment Assesses individuals for need of emergency mental health services and provides direct delegate services as needed May provide information, referral and other required services to individuals May receive Reports of Need (RON), and appropriately categorizes the RON according to severity of the report. Appropriately acts on each category RONs according to PA Code 6 §15.26 b (1) through (5), §15.42 (a) through (d) and §15.45 (a) through (c) May investigate or provides supervisory support for protective service reports according to PA Code 6 §15.41-15.43 and reviews same received from community or facility as specified in PA Code 6 § 15.45 May complete screening and intake forms in order to determine need for assessment services and priority for services, and/or provides supervision to assigned staff who perform these functions May determine level of care based on placement guidelines May determine appropriate funding arrangements that includes review of client’s income, third party benefits and individuals’ eligibility for referral to funding sources/agencies and recommends services for alcohol and other drug individuals Assesses crisis situations and acts to resolve them appropriately Prepares reports, summaries and documentation as required and needed on individuals’ records and progress; utilizes computer frequently for record-keeping/reporting requirements Oversees the development and implementation of service plans for individuals including use of community resources and natural supports May make necessary arrangements according to individuals’ needs including referrals/contacts to other community services/agencies to help fulfill the service plan/meet immediate needs Maintains accurate documentation and records on individuals and their progress and assures that subordinates do the same Coordinates schedules to assure efficient program management Assists and supervises preparation for court reviews and hearings and testifies as required at court hearings Holds regularly scheduled individual supervisory meetings including 10-day reviews Prepares required reports as mandated by federal, state, or County policies and procedures Completes necessary filing and maintenance of records Participates in the on-call rotation to offer support and guidance to workers after hours

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attends staffings, training, and other meetings as required Assures that all required documentation is submitted to or file with the Courts Does entry into pertinent data bases and completes required paperwork/reports Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Supervised directly by the Children & Youth Administrator. Will be closely supervised during the first 6 months in the position.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED:

Supervises the Intake Caseworker staff assigned to Intake but provides support to all staff in the unit.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of individuals Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above average dust/dirt/odors and smoke

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess above average ability to record, convey, and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Usually performs job functions in a high-stress environment Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the work day with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso as necessary to carry out duties of job Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of fifty (50) pounds Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position Must be able to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work Must have above-average ability to think clearly and act decisively

QUALIFICATIONS:

Two years of professional experience in public or private social work and a bachelor’s degree with major course work in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; OR any equivalent combination of experience and education which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

Clearances:

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills Must possess the ability to function independently and have flexibility Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to individual’s information and records Must possess the ability to operate personal computer and related software, to type and utilize other office equipment, and to prepare required reports Must possess the ability to make accurate observations and documentation of it in regard to individuals’ needs Must possess some knowledge of child development and the ability to conduct intake assessments Must possess the ability to express empathy and understanding to all individuals Must be able to interact effectively with staff at other agencies Must be able to work effectively with persons involved in the criminal and/or juvenile justice system Must be able to rapidly establish rapport with individuals having behavioral health, substance abuse, or intellectual challenges Must have transportation available and a willingness to travel for work-related job duties Must possess knowledge of departmental policies and procedures and the ability to train others of same and enforce them in regard to department duties and responsibilities Must possess effective interpersonal skills in dealing with individuals, co-workers, agencies, therapists, physicians, police officers, and other professionals Must possess knowledge of and ability to practice effective organizational and conflict management techniques Must possess the ability to equitably divide workload with Caseworkers Must assure coverage for all Intake unit functions in the absence of Caseworker

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: November 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]





Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser

Burns and Burns Associates

Burns and Burns Associates, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Full-time Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser.

Must be willing to travel in and around Clarion County and surrounding counties

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform technical appraisal work for individuals and appraisal companies

Perform appraisals on residential land and properties of one-to-four dwelling units, which involves research and mathematical calculations, conducting analysis, and applying the three approaches to value (market, cost, and income) as necessary, primarily utilizing the market approach

Travel to field sites to perform appraisals

Perform related work as required

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, and ABILITIES:

Knowledge of the techniques used to appraise the value of residential real estate.

Knowledge of federal and state laws and regulations pertaining to real estate.

Knowledge of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP).

Ability to read and interpret technical information.

Ability to perform mathematical calculations necessary to appraise real estate.

Ability to analyze and interpret real estate data.

Ability to communicate effectively orally.

Ability to communicate effectively in writing.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships.

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE AND TRAINING: Possession of a valid Pennsylvania Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser certification.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Possession of a valid PA Driver’s License.

*Benefits offered

Apply on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jobs/job-opening/2281644318817599/?source=job_ats or e-mail [email protected]





Production Manager and Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper

American Precast Industries, LLC

American Precast Industries, LLC currently has openings for a Production Manager and an Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper.

American Precast Industries, LLC is a manufacturer of precast concrete products in Clarion, PA. Their current products range from pole bases to large retainage wall blocks. They are a fast-growing organization and looking for individuals who will be part of a team responsible for safely and efficiently producing precast concrete products of the highest quality standards.

Position: Production Manager

Job ID: 2021-062131 Exempt

Job Type: Full-Time

Work Remotely: No

Multiple Positions Open

American Precast Industries is seeking applications from a motivated individual with concrete and management experience to fill a production manager position. Applicants should have a minimum of five years’ experience as a production manager, site foreman, or project manager in the concrete or other relevant industry. Applicants must have the ability to manage employees and maintain a production schedule. General knowledge of concrete, with the ability to test and finish concrete is preferred. All applicants must be able to read and understand production build sheets as well as the ability to send and review emails.

Starting salary for this position is $42,000 as well as the benefits outlined below. The production manager will be provided with a cell phone and laptop.

Benefits offered:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance – Company paid

Health insurance – Company paid

Vision Insurance – Company paid

Major holidays observed

Paid time off

Benefit Conditions:

Waiting period may apply

Schedule:

Monday to Friday (Shift dependent)

Additional hours as needed to complete production

Pay Frequency (Bi-weekly)

American Precast Industries, LLC, does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veterans’ status, or any other characteristic protected by law. They are always looking for the best, most qualified people to join their team.

*Experience is a plus, but not required. They will train candidates.

*Growth opportunities based on job performance

Qualified applicants are subject to pre-employment drug testing, physical, and background check upon receipt of conditional job offer.

Please send job application to Tom McConnell, Sales Director, [email protected], or contact at 814-316-2754.

Position: Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper

Job ID: 2021-062145 Non-Exempt

Job Type: Full Time

Work Remotely: No

Multiple Positions Open

American Precast Industries is seeking a self-motivated organized professional for the position of bookkeeper and administrative assistant. Applicants must have a firm understanding of Microsoft office particularly Microsoft Excel. Experience with general accounting and Quickbooks is preferred but not required. On-the-job training will be provided for all bookkeeping requirements.

Starting wage is $15 an hour along with the benefits listed below.

Benefits offered:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance – Company paid

Health insurance – Company paid

Vision Insurance – Company paid

Major holidays observed

Paid time off

Benefit Conditions:

Waiting period may apply

Schedule:

Monday to Friday (Shift dependent)

Additional hours as needed to complete production

Pay Frequency (Bi-weekly)

American Precast Industries, LLC, does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veterans’ status, or any other characteristic protected by law. They are always looking for the best, most qualified people to join their team.

*Experience is a plus, but not required. They will train candidates.

*Growth opportunities based on job performance

Qualified applicants are subject to pre-employment drug testing, physical, and background check upon receipt of conditional job offer.

Please send job application to Tom McConnell, Sales Director, [email protected], or contact at 814-316-2754.





Home Setting Crew Members

Steinman Building Systems

Steinman Building Systems is currently looking for dedicated and responsible workers to set manufactured homes.

Steinman Building Systems offers a competitive salary with overtime which equals unlimited earning potential.

No experience? Not a problem. On-the-job training will be provided to those who are willing to learn.

Roofing experience is preferred but not necessary.

Valid driver’s license required.

Some overnights are required.

If interested please call Pat Steinman at 814-221-4467.





Part-time Member Service Representative/Teller – Clarion Branch

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Part-Time Member Service Representative/Teller to help support member growth in Clarion County.

We are seeking a friendly, detail-oriented person to fill a 30-35 hours per week, part-time Member Service Representative/Teller position. Candidate must be consistently pleasant, have a strong work ethic, have the ability to multi-task and be willing to remain flexible in regard to their work schedule.

The candidate will receive: