Vets, Spouse Eat for Free at Clarion VFW Veterans Day Dinner

CLARION, Pa. (ETY) – Spec. Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145 and its auxiliary will be serving veterans and their spouses a broasted chicken meal on Thursday, November 11.

(Photos from 2019 Veterans Day Dinner at the Liberty House)

The meal will be served at the Liberty House Restaurant located at 603 Liberty Street, in Clarion, Pa., from noon to 6:00 p.m.

The meal is open to all veterans and their spouses in appreciation of services rendered.

