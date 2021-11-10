A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Veterans Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 42. Southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Scattered rain showers after 1am, mixing with snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Scattered snow showers before 9am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers before 8pm, then scattered snow showers between 8pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers before 10am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

