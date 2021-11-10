Arbitration Proposals in Redbank Valley School Contract Dispute Display Key Differences Between District & Union

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – With arbitration between Redbank Valley School District and the Redbank Valley Education Association set to start today (Wednesday, November 10), all eyes are on the process to see if the three-year labor dispute can finally be resolved.

As part of the collective bargaining process, both sides are now subject to mandated, non-binding arbitration and are required by Act 88 of 1992 to make their arbitration proposals public.

After obtaining copies of the proposals from the school district’s central office, exploreClarion.com brings you the highlights of each proposal:

Redbank Valley School District Proposal

The district proposal is a five-year contract with some noticeable co-pay increases from the 2021-2022 school year to the 2023-2024 school year. For example, urgent care, office, and specialist visits co-pays all double within those years.

Additionally, a $20.00 co-pay is added for spinal manipulation in the middle year and a $10.00 PT/OT co-pay in the final year.

Probably the most important part of the contract negotiations, the district’s proposal outlines five possible options for wage increases and gives the association the power to choose the one they want.

The different options would begin retroactively in the 2019-2020 year and range from yearly step and salary increases to a two-year freeze with salary and wage increases in years three to five – and a step freeze and salary increase for years one and two followed by a step-only increase in years three to five.

To see all five options, click here.

The proposal also adds new language to the sick leave policy, stating full-time employees who use three or less sick days during a school year can receive a $500.00 contribution to their health savings account from the district.

Employees who use four or five sick days during the year are eligible to receive a $250.00 contribution.

The proposal also adds an additional yearly HSA contribution of either $140.00 for employees with single coverage of $280.00 for employees with spousal and family coverage with the conditions the employee receives an annual checkup completes a health habits program.

Regarding a new health insurance consortium, the school board previously voted to explore the possibility of moving into the Allegheny County Schools Health Insurance Consortium. The proposal asks to form a committee between board members, administrators, and union members to investigate new health insurance.

Redbank Valley Education Association

The RVEA’s arbitration proposal is a seven-year contract and focuses on wages. It asks that all salaries be retroactive to July 1, 2019, and stipulates a 2.3 percent raise in 2019-2020, 2.3 percent raise in 2020-2021, and a 2.5 percent raise from 2021-2022 to 2025-2026 with all increases inclusive of step movement.

It also asks the union to be the one to distribute wage increases and create salary schedules and calls for the elimination of partial steps.

The RVEA disagrees with the district on sick and family leave, and their proposal states employees will be paid bonuses, not contributions into the HSA. Those using three or less sick days would receive a $500.00 bonus while those using four to five would receive a $250.00 bonus.

Regarding health insurance, the RVEA’s proposal is rather sparse, stating, “the Association agrees to move into the Allegheny County Schools Health Insurance Consortium (ACSHIC) in 2022.”

Both proposals agree retirees should be paid $40.00 per unused sick/personal day they have at the time of retirement.

The full text of the Redbank Valley School District’s arbitration proposal can be found here. The Redbank Valley Education Association’s proposal can be found here.

