AT&T Adds Another New Cell Site in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. – AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Clarion County recently got a big boost in wireless connectivity with the addition of another new cell site to enhance the county’s mobile broadband coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.

According to a release from AT&T, this investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.

The new site will bring improved coverage and capacity to the community of Vowinckel in Farmington Township, extending coverage along state Route 66, near the border of Clarion and Forest Counties.

In April 2021, AT&T announced a new site was turned on in Mayport, improving coverage and capacity to customers in and around Mayport, and along Route 28.

The release notes the new cell site is important to help customers to stay connected.

“That’s why we’re also boosting network reliability and capacity as we expand our network,” the release states.

“This helps Pennsylvania residents and visitors get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play. And it’s giving first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.”

The enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet.

“We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.”

From 2018 to 2020, AT&T invested nearly $975 million in our wireless and wireline networks in Pennsylvania. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.

FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the federal government.

The FirstNet network is providing public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and a high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, law enforcement and 9-1-1 personnel save lives and protect communities.

“At AT&T, we’re continuing to invest in our network in rural communities and across the Commonwealth to make connections easier for residents, visitors, businesses and first responders,” said David Kerr, president, AT&T Pennsylvania.

Visit pennsylvania.att.com to learn more about how AT&T is supporting Pennsylvania. For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com.

