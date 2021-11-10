Barbara Jean (Bostwick) Hunt, age 87, of New Bethlehem, formerly of East Brady, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2021.

She was born on born August 13, 1934 in Westford, NY to the late Lee and Elsie (Wood) Bostwick.

Barbara was a homemaker and loved her family deeply. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her children: Donald Quackenbush, Patricia Fling and Connie Shutters; Stepchildren: Roy, Rex, Randy, Kathy, and Candace Curran; brother, Ronald Bostwick; sister, Margie and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George Hunt, daughter, Lois Pettis and sisters, Evey and Virginia.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service per Barbara’s wishes.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

