Carole Jean Fleckenstein Eckert

After a long courageous battle with Dementia, Carole passed peacefully surrounded by her family, on November 9, 2021.

Carole was a lovely and classy lady, and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Carole was 86 years old.

Born April 16, 1935 in Franklin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Michael Fleckenstein and Vivian Gertrude Breaux Fleckenstein. At an early age, her family moved to Oil City, PA.

Carole was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph High School.

She was a registered nurse, graduating from St. Vincent’s School of Nursing in 1956 in Erie, PA and remained an active member of the St. Vincent’s School of Nursing Alumni Association.

Carole’s nursing career spanned 37 years, the last 18 years were in the Oil City Hospital OB/GYN Unit. Carole retired in 1993.

She was a wonderful homemaker enjoying her family and friends. Carole’s homes in both Oil City, PA and Naples, FL were always decorated” to the T.”

She was active in many church and community-based organizations including her membership in the St. Joseph’s Church family, the Altar Rosary Society and the Women’s Auxiliary of the Oil City Hospital.

Additionally, Carole participated in the Winnifred Tonkin Guild, the Oil City Belles Lettres Club and was a member of the Franklin Club and the Wanango Country Club.

Carole and her husband Jack spent the winter months in Naples, Florida where they delivered food to the needy through the volunteer Collier Harvest Foundation and were members of the St. Williams Catholic Church.

Carole was married on October 6, 1956 to John (Jack) Eckert. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Surviving Carole are her three daughters Sally (and Ed) Moran of DuBois, PA; Susan Hahn (and the late Mark Hahn) of Oil City, PA, and Sharon (and Bill) Wagner of Erie, PA. Also surviving Carole is her daughter-in-law, Mary Eckert.

Carole enjoyed her seven grandchildren, Mike and Mindy Hahn, Alex and Emily Eckert, Julia Moran, and Natalie and Andrew Wagner. She was also blessed with two great grandchildren Danny and Maggie Hahn.

Proceeding Carole in death are two sons, Stephen Michael and Scott Eugene Eckert , and her sister Sally Ann Mastrog.

She is survived by her sister Mary Lou Casagrande and her husband Lou of Wall, NJ. Carole has several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the Reinsel Funeral Home at 116 Bissell Ave, Oil City, PA from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM on Friday, November 12. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov ember 13 at 10:30AM at St. Joseph’s Church in Oil City.

Entombment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

In memory of Carole’s generous spirit, donations may be made to Oakwood Heights of Presbyterian Senior Care in Oil City, PA, St. Joseph’s Church, and Venango Catholic High School or to a charity of choice.

Jack and the family are truly appreciative and thankful for the Oakwood Heights team and especially the third floor staff for the compassion and care they provided to Carole and all of us.

Online condolences can be found at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

