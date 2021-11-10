Charges Against Clarion Man Who Claimed Gun ‘Went Off By Itself’ in His Apartment Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The charges against a Clarion man who told police his pistol “went off by itself” in his apartment while he was sleeping have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 21-year-old Riley Scott Slagle were withdrawn during a hearing on Tuesday, November 2:

– Discharge Of A Firearm Into Occupied Structure, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)



– Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, Misdemeanor 2– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary– Noise, Loud, Disturbing, Unnecessary Noise Prohibited, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that took place in Clarion Borough in late August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:08 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a location on Agway Drive for a report of a firearm being discharged inside an apartment building.

The complaint indicates the caller, identified as Riley Slagle, advised 9-1-1 that “his handgun went off by itself and that it woke him up.”

According to the complaint, Slagle told the officers that “his pistol went off on its own and that he didn’t do it.” Police then proceeded to the area Slagle indicated and found a small Ruger .380 pistol on the ground with the slide locked back and the chamber empty. The gun was subsequently secured in a police vehicle.

Police then went to the surrounding apartments to check on the welfare of the other residents. They spoke to a known male and a known female in one of the apartments who reported hearing a loud “bang” from Slagle’s apartment. The known male said he went outside to the shared landing, and Slagle exited his apartment in a panic approximately five to ten minutes later.

The known man told police that Slagle stated he had been sleeping and his pistol had gone off on its own.

The known woman said when she heard the “bang,” she believed it was a gunshot and was very frightened, the complaint indicates.

Slagle was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:50 a.m. on Friday, September 17.

