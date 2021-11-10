Clarion Area Youth Wrestling Program Sign-Ups Set for November 13

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Youth Wrestling Program will be holding a sign-up event at Clarion Area High School on Saturday, November 13.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion Elementary Wrestling)

The Clarion Wrestling Club is inviting all children in first through sixth grade from Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, North Clarion, Keystone, and Union Elementary Schools to participate in the Clarion Area Youth Wrestling Program.

The sign-up event will be held at Clarion Area High School located at 219 Liberty Street, in Clarion, from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, November 13.

Please note: sign-ups are only being held at Clarion Area High School this year.

The cost is $35.00 per child. Checks may be made payable to “Clarion Area Wrestling Club,” and anyone with questions is encouraged to call or text David Smail at 814-229-1268 or email [email protected] for more information.

New this year, Coach Lee Weber will be conducting a free clinic and “Takedown” tournament on the sign-up day, November 13. Please have wrestlers wear shorts, a t-shirt, and clean sneakers. This is optional, but students signing up are encouraged to check it out.

Meet the Team Night will be held on Tuesday, November 23, in the Clarion Area High School Auxiliary Gym, and the first official practice will be held on Wednesday, December 1.

The Youth Westling Program runs from December 1 through January 28.

Based on participation, practices will be coordinated depending on skill and age levels.

Elementary wrestling can be a very enjoyable and rewarding experience for a child. The program will teach basic wrestling moves to the beginner, as well as focus on building skills for more experienced wrestlers.

Also, many games and drills will be done to better develop participants’ coordination and strength. Wrestling also builds self-esteem and character, as well as agility and overall body conditioning.

Each practice session will also include a brief lecture period stressing the values and importance of good sportsmanship.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.