Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jelly Doughnuts

There’s no need to run to the store for delicious jelly doughnuts! Here’s an awesome recipe:

Ingredients

2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast

1/2 cup warm water (110° to 115°)



1/2 cup warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)1/3 cup butter, softened1-1/3 cups sugar, divided3 large egg yolks, room temperature1 teaspoon salt3 to 3-3/4 cups all-purpose flour3 tablespoons jelly or jam1 large egg white, lightly beatenOil for deep-fat frying

Directions

-In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. In a large bowl, combine milk, butter, 1/3 cup sugar, egg yolks, salt, yeast mixture, and 3 cups flour; beat until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (do not knead).

-Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 45 minutes.

-Punch down dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead about 10 times. Divide dough in half.

-Roll each portion to 1/4-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. round cutter. Place about 1/2 teaspoon jelly in the center of half the circles; brush edges with egg white. Top with remaining circles; press edges to seal tightly.

-Place on greased baking sheet. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 45 minutes.

-In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375°. Fry doughnuts, a few at a time, 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Roll warm doughnuts in remaining sugar.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.