Clarion County Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Five New Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Tuesday, November 9.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 5,144 while the death toll increased to 130.

Neighboring Forest County reported five new COVID-19 cases, increasing the county’s total number to 1,638 and leaving the death toll to 25.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, there were 5,269 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,608,022.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/9/21 – 5,269

11/8/21 – 4,021

11/5/21 through 11/7/21 – 11,589

11/4/21 – 5,130

11/3/21 – 5,162

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 9223 53 9276 209 (3 new) Butler 26023 107 26130 522 (4 new) Clarion 5127 17 5144 130 (1 new) Clearfield 11632 44 11676 206 (1 new) Crawford 11509 80 11589 197 (3 new) Elk 4324 13 4337 62 Forest 1633 5 1638 25 Indiana 9467 50 9517 242 (2 new) Jefferson 5389 33 5422 130 McKean 5365 23 5388 96 Mercer 14266 58 14324 352 (1 new) Venango 6773 43 6816 150 (3 new) Warren 4368 68 4436 141 (3 new)

The statewide cumulative case count now includes 1,667 reinfection cases, including older cases, from Philadelphia County that are now included because the national case definition was revised in 2021 and being implemented in Pennsylvania this month. Under the new national definition an individual who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once. Before the national definition update, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia were reporting positive individuals only once. Reinfection cases for the remaining 66-counties will be revised on Monday, Nov. 15.

There are 2,611 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 589 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 stood at 9.3%.

There are 2,611 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 589 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly three times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, 2020, there were a total of 1,683 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 4,918 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

The latest data is available in the “Updated Case and Death Information” section on the website.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 9, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 9, 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 14,361,302 total vaccine doses, including 1,001,766 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Wednesday, Nov. 10.

6,500,759 people are fully vaccinated; with 80,414 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 47,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 260,239 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,786,673 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 79,781 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 17,576 cases among employees, for a total of 97,357 at 1,644 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,481 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 32,923 of total cases have been among health care workers.

