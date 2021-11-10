Clarion Man Charged With Witness Intimidation Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man waived his hearing on Tuesday on witness intimidation charges.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 34-year-old Nathan Gene Watkins were waived for court on Tuesday, November 9:

– Intimidate Witness/Victim – Withhold Testimony, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Watkins remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Details of the case:

The charges stem from a report of witness intimidation leading up to a trial in Clarion County in October.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, October 6, Detective Wright, of the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office, was assigned to investigate a report of intimidation of a witness in a case.

The complaint indicates a known female victim had contacted the District Attorney’s office to report that Nathan Gene Watkins had made threats to another known woman (her sister), specifically threatening harm to her brother and “everyone she loves” if she testified at his criminal trial scheduled for Monday, October 11, in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

District Attorney Drew Welsh advised that these threats were made from a jail phone call placed by Watkins to the known woman on Tuesday, October 5, and provided investigators with a copy of the phone call made by Watkins from the jail, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, during the call, Watkins advised the woman that if he didn’t get out (of jail) on Monday, the victim’s brother “ain’t getting out.” The woman asked Watkins which brother, and Watkins reportedly responded “whatever brother she got in prison,” and then reiterated “he ain’t getting out either.”

He also reportedly said “Don’t play with me. She gets up there and lies one time say I did something I didn’t do, dude’s getting beat,” the complaint continues.

The woman told Watkins the man he was talking about was her brother, too, and Watkins reportedly said “I gotta make an example, bro,” and told the woman he planned on going after everyone the victim cares about. Watkins also reportedly said he would send word with a man that the victim’s brother can’t be touched and stated “literally bros were waiting til Monday to send the word after they left the courthouse.” He also told the woman the victim’s “whole world is getting crushed,” according to the complaint.

Police then spoke to the victim who had received the call.

According to the complaint, the victim stated her sister called her earlier that morning and told her about the threats Watkins made and said she was frightened of what Watkins will do if the victim testifies. The victim told police Watkins had also previously relayed other messages to her through her sister. She indicated that a couple of weeks prior, Watkins had said if she testified, she would be going to jail.

Watkins was also arraigned on the charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:05 a.m. on Friday, October 8.

During the related trial on October 11, Watkins was found guilty of Possession of a Firearm Prohibited, a second-degree felony.

The following additional charges against Watkins stemming from the November 20, 2020 incident in New Bethlehem have not been resolved:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon (2 counts), Felony 2

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense (4 counts), Felony 2

– Firearms Not To Be Carried W/O License, Felony 3

– Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another (2 counts), Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault (2 counts), Misdemeanor 1

– Reckless Driving, Summary

According to First Assistant District Attorney Erich Spessard, the trial could only pass judgment on the firearm possession charge as a verdict on the other charges would be prejudicial since Watkins was previously convicted of a felony in 2006. Spessard was referring to a PA Superior Court Trial Decision wherein the prior convictions clearly prejudiced the jury.

A criminal conference on the additional charges was held on November 3, but no plea or sentencing hearing dates have been scheduled as of November 9.

