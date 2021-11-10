Clarion McDonald’s Restaurants Sold

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The two McDonald’s restaurants in Clarion will soon be under new management.

GPR Management Inc., of Strattanville, which owns and operates both the Main Street and Perkins Road McDonald’s in Clarion, as well as McDonald’s in Brookville, Punxsutawney, and St. Marys, has sold the businesses to a new management company.

A representative of GPR Management Inc. confirmed sale and indicated more details will be released by the end of the week.

