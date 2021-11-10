Clarion University to Host Veterans Week Events

CLARION, Pa. – In honor of Veterans Day, Clarion University’s ROTC cadets will be raising and lowering the flag beside Starbucks daily through Veteran’s Day, and a special Veteran’s Day guest will speak on Thursday.

(Photo from Veterans’ Day 2020, courtesy of Clarion University Army ROTC)

The Bell Tower will play the National Anthem each day at 7:58 a.m. as ROTC cadets raise the flag and at 4:58 p.m. as the cadets lower the flag.

On Veterans’ Day, the Bell Tower will play the following selections:

8:32 a.m. – U.S. Army Theme (aka Field Artillery March, aka The Caisson Song)

10:02 a.m. – U.S. Air Force Theme (aka Wild Blue Yonder)

11:32 a.m. – U.S. Marine Corps Theme (aka The Marines’ Hymn)

1:02 p.m. – U.S. Navy Theme Song (aka Anchors Aweigh)

2:32 p.m. – U.S. Coast Guard Theme (aka Semper Paratus)

Clarion alumnus Greg Keeney will also return to Clarion as a featured Veterans’ Day speaker on Thursday, November 11.

Greg is the author of the award-winning children’s illustrated book Mark’s Special Mission in Arlington National Cemetery, which eloquently explains the circumstances, pageantry, and ceremonial nature of the U.S. Army Old Guard Caisson Platoon’s mission in Arlington National Cemetery.

He is also the President & Founder of the Mark’s Special Mission Foundation, which is a non-profit designed to leverage the brand associated with Greg’s book to raise contributions and assist other veteran and family-oriented non-profits to further their own missions.

Over the years, Greg has proudly partnered with many non-profits, including the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), The Station Foundation (TSF), Brave HEART, Trails of Purpose, the USO, and various Gold Star family groups as part of his philanthropic mission to give back to our military veterans and their families.

Greg was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, but grew up in Littlestown, Pa., near Gettysburg, where he developed his love of horses and appreciation of military history. He graduated Littlestown High School in 1986 and went on to obtain a BA in Political Science from Clarion University of PA in 1992, and a MA in National Security Studies at the American Military University, Charles Town, WV in 2009.

His military service includes the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1987-1993 and the United States Army from 1993-2020. He is a combat veteran of Desert Shield/Desert Storm (1990-1991) and served multiple combat tours in Afghanistan (2006-2011) and Iraq/Syria (2005-2017). He resides in Alexandria, VA, with his wife Kelly and their three boys.

His talk titled “Opportunity, Unity and Selfless Service” will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, in Hart Chapel or via Zoom webinar at https://clarion.zoom.us/j/92355500267#success.

