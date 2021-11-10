Clarion Volleyball Has No Trouble With California; Keystone Knocked Out By Bedford

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Clarion volleyball team is peaking at the right time.

After plowing through foes in the District 9 Class A playoffs to win a fourth-straight title, the Bobcats opened the PIAA playoffs with a convincing 25-13, 25-10, 25-10 rout of California out of the WPIAL.

“I’m really glad to see them focused on finishing and being efficient,” said Clarion coach Shari Campbell. “You just saw a really balanced offense.”

Korrin Burns had her usual strong night with 15 kills. But Aryana Girvan had 13 kills, Payton Simko eight, and middle hitter Adia Needham had four.

Clarion (18-0) made just 11 errors at the net and had 41 kills as a team.

“Just having Aryana and Payton really match Korrin offensively and Adia Needham having four in the middle, you’re just seeing lots of different layers to the offense,” Campbell said. “That makes it really difficult for the defense.”

Clarion, the defending Class A state champion, has now won 42 consecutive matches. The Bobcats haven’t lost a set since September 20 when they beat Warren, 3-2. In all, Clarion has won 41 consecutive sets.

“You definitely see a different focus from this team,” Campbell said. “We’re starting to get really focused on opponents. You see kids coming off the bench who have made a lot of gains. I thought Grace Ochs and Brianne Pierce came in and really contributed tonight. They’re able to come in for multiple people, play some great defense.”

Ochs had 15 service points and three aces for Clarion.

Noel Anthony had 36 assists and also had 10 service points and three aces for the Bobcats.

Clarion will play WPIAL runner-up Greensburg Central Catholic, which gutted out a five-set win over District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle, Saturday at a site and time to be determined.

Unlike last season when the schedule was limited because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Bobcats have been able to take weekend trips to play in tournaments against teams in Class 3A and even 4A. They’ve also seen teams from District 7 like WPIAL 4A champion North Allegheny, Seton LaSalle, and Pine-Richland.

“We weren’t at any tournaments where we saw any of our opponents that we would be facing, but definitely came in handy,” Campbell said. “The pressure that put on us definitely comes into play when we’re feeling pressure in these scenarios.

“The West is traditionally strong, especially in single-A,” Campbell added. “So, We’re going to have to make it through everybody.”

PIAA CLASS 2A

BEDFORD 3, KEYSTONE 1

The storybook run is over.

After winning its first District 9 championship in 29 years last week, Keystone took on Bedford in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

The Panthers rallied to win the second set and tie the match at 1-1, but lost the next two to fall 16-25, 25-23, 19-25, 19-25.

Sydney Bell had 10 kills and seven blocks. Leah Exley had nine kills and seven digs and senior Alyssa Weaver pitched in 11 assists and eight service points for Keystone (17-5).

Kennedy Kaye had 16 digs and senior Jozee Weaver had 10 service points and four kills.

Keystone will have to replace Alyssa and Jozee Weaver next season.

“I am so proud of our two seniors, Alyssa Weaver and Jozee Weaver to send them out this way,” said Keystone coach Bryan Mong.

“We would have loved to move on in the PIAA bracket, but these two raised the bar for Keystone volleyball, and hopefully our underclassmen behind them can follow their lead and raise it another notch next year.

“Going 17-5 and winning a district championship is something to be proud of,” Mong added. “I am humbled and honored to be able to work with these great young ladies.”

