Featured Local Job: Production Supervisor

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shppenville, currently has an opening for a Production Supervisor.

Job Summary:

Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency. Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity. Competitive salary and benefits are available.

Qualifications:

Proven leadership experience

Management skills

Time Management

Some construction knowledge helpful

Apply in person or online: https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=production%20supervisor&l=Shippenville%2C%20PA&vjk=87fec3cce17a0787&advn=2132972271540680

