Karen Jean Morris

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-QQrQq5FuJbByJKaren Jean Morris, age 52, of Clarion, passed away November 4, 2021, after a prolonged illness.

She was born Karen Neely in Olean, New York on March 19, 1969, and formerly lived in Kane.

In honor of Karen’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Karen Jean Morris to Hope Rising Church, 240 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences may be sent to Karen’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.


