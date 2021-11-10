Karen Jean Morris, age 52, of Clarion, passed away November 4, 2021, after a prolonged illness.

She was born Karen Neely in Olean, New York on March 19, 1969, and formerly lived in Kane.

In honor of Karen’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Karen Jean Morris to Hope Rising Church, 240 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

