Letter to Editor: Members of Spc. Ross A McGinnis VFW Post 2145 to Honor Veterans With Meal on November 11
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Americanism Chairman, Valerie DeCorte submitted the following letter regarding Veterans’ Day:
Letter to the Editor Veterans’ Day
Please join with the members of the SPC Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary as we celebrate our veterans on November 11, 2021.
It is wonderful to see the spirit of patriotism growing in our country! Once again, it’s popular to publicly express love for our great country.
That patriotic spirit is spreading to Americans of all ages. Children wear patriotic clothing … teenagers put flag bumper stickers on their cars … college students hang flags in their dorm-room windows … and adults fly flags or place patriotic lawn ornaments in front of their homes.
Originally called “Armistice Day,” this day was conceived as a tribute to the Americans who sacrificed their lives in World War I.
Now we also honor all American veterans who have served in any war, before or after World War I. Also, we honor our veterans from every time of peace as well, for they protect what our war veterans fought and died to defend.
We celebrate Veterans’ Day … because we know that without them, there would be no “land of the free” …
Without the veterans of the American Revolution, there would not even be a United States of America.
Without the veterans of the Civil War … who fought on either side for what they believed in … the strong, united America we know today might never have been possible.
Without the World War II veterans, we might be living in a country … in a world … where freedom of choice or the right to vote no longer exist.
And without those currently fighting the Global War on Terrorism, we would be living in constant fear … or simply, without freedom.
America’s veterans have protected our democracy … our freedoms … our way of life. November 11 is the day set aside to honor and thank them.
And tomorrow … we must continue to honor them. They have given us the chance to live in freedom today and an opportunity to look forward to tomorrow. They have given us every day … and they have protected every freedom. We must honor them every day, in every way that we can.
For me, and perhaps many others, the best way to honor our veterans is to take an active part in maintaining freedom in America. We must teach future generations about what it means to be an American. We must volunteer in our communities … take care of veterans and their families … vote in elections … and continue to make America the very best.
Without our veterans, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Without them, we won’t be able to reach where we could be tomorrow.
Thank you for honoring our veterans on Veterans’ Day and every other day also. May God bless them … you … and America.
Valerie DeCorte
Americanism Chairman
SPC Ross A. McGinnis VFW Auxiliary
Spec. Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145 to Host Veterans’ Day Meal on November 11
Spec. Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145 and its Auxiliary will be serving veterans and their spouses a free broasted chicken meal on Thursday, November 11.
The meal will be served from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Liberty House Restaurant located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, Pa., in appreciation of services rendered.
