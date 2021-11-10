Local Man Injured in Crash on Paint Boulevard

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a two-vehicle crash that took place on Paint Boulevard in Paint Township on Monday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 6:46 a.m. on Monday, November 8, on Paint Boulevard just north of Doe Run Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Terry E. McCleary, of Knox, was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to make a left turn into a business when he was struck from behind by a 2016 Ford Fiesta, operated by 51-year-old Allan J. Bish, of New Bethlehem.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Bish suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service.

McCleary was not injured.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department and Mark’s Auto also assisted at the scene.

Bish was cited for careless driving.

