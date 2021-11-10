 

Mary Catherine Barger

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 @ 09:11 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-toZoyZDGZ4X0EGuKMary Catherine Barger of East Brady, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.

She was born on Nov. 24, 1944 in Toby Township to DeWalt Jackson “Cappy” and Loretta Catherine (Neely) Myers.

Mary graduated from Union High School in 1963. She attended the Rimersburg Senior Center. She was a movie buff and enjoyed reading, doing crafts, puzzles and playing BINGO.

Her memory will cherished by her son, Paul “Jack” Barger of Rimersburg; daughters, Helen Ishman and husband, Norman of Summerville, Pa and Billie Jo Roach and husband, Rob of Portland, TX; grandchildren, Mandi McKinney and husband, Randy, Heather Barger, Stephanie C. Smith and husband, Ben, Stacey Ishman and fiancé Bill Mumau, Samantha Jo Merryman, Logan L. Simpson, and Summer Nicole Merryman; great-grandchildren, Jae’la and Jordyn Barger, Bentley and Danikah McKinney, Tommy and Elizabeth Kindel, Alec and Allison Simpson, Peyton and Paisley Smith and Amelia Kay Mumau; step-grandchildren, Kaylah Blake, Rachel Roach and Ryan Roach; brothers, Frank Myers and wife, Kathy of Erie and Meryl Myers and wife, Debbie of Rimersburg, and a sister, Rachel Piker of Rimersburg.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Arthur “Will” Barger, who she married on Dec. 14, 1963 and who passed away on Oct. 9, 2003; two great- grandchildren, Klayton and Karter McKinney; brothers, William Myers and Albert Myers; sisters, Zelma Sedok, Margret King, Myrtle Hopkins, Ila Louise Hovis, Dolores Hunsberger, and Eunice Best; and one infant sister, Kaye Myers

Family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of services at 1 PM on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg with the Pastor Dale Gallo officiating.

Interment will be in Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville, Pa.

Memorial contribution may be made in Mary’s memory to VFW Post #7132 Ladies Auxiliary, 7132 PA-68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To express a condolence to Mary’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

