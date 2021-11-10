Nancy V. Lassiter, 80, of Oil City and formerly of New Jersey passed away Monday Nov. 8, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab after an extended illness.

Born Feb. 17, 1941 in Harrisville NC., she was the daughter of the late Jacob & Rosella Weaver Lewis.

Nancy was married to Clifton Lassiter and he preceded her in death.

A homemaker, Nancy enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and fishing.

She was a member of the Kaighn Ave. Baptist Church in Camden, NJ.

She is survived by three children: Laura Harper & her husband Phil of Oil City; Clifton Lassiter Jr. of Camden, NJ; Sandra Hilton & her husband Freddie of Woodstown, New Jersey; and the following grandchildren; Tywan Lassiter, Antwyn Lassiter, Shelton Williams, La Shon Robertson, Yvonne Pulliam, James Lassiter, Kevin Lassiter, Melvin Lassiter, Joel Lassiter and Michelle Parker; and 15 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is also survived by two sisters, Annie Williams and Linda Ann Whitaker; and a brother Edward Lewis

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son Melvin Lassiter, a daughter Shirley Williams & her husband Louis and sisters Essie, Rosemae and Betsy and brothers Raleigh, Walter and Jacob Lassiter Jr.

Friends will be received from 1:00 P.M-2:00 P.M. Saturday Nov. 13, in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Shaw Farm Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Oil City Healthcare & Rehab. Activities Fund.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.