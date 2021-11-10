 

Clarion Man Behind Bars for Breaking into Wood Street Residence, Shoving, Kicking Woman

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

jail-clarion-county (1)CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is in the Clarion County Jail following an incident that occurred on Saturday night when he allegedly broke into a residence on Wood Street, then shoved a woman against a wall and attempted to kick her in the stomach.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Alphonso C. Austin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, November 7, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1
– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3
– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in Clarion Borough on November 6 at a residence on Wood Street.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident took place around 9:28 p.m. on Saturday, November 6.

The complaint indicates Alphonso Austin forcibly entered a residence on Wood Street where a known female victim and her juvenile child were barricaded inside, attempting to keep Austin out. The complaint notes he damaged the door of the property, caused damage to the lock and door frame, and also threw a brick at the door causing two dents.

After making his way inside the residence, Austin also reportedly refused to leave when ordered to do so, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, as the victim was attempting to get Austin to leave, he shoved the victim against a wall, attempted to kick her in the stomach, and shut the entrance door on her left arm, causing severe pain and a possible injury.

When police gave Austin an opportunity to give his own statement of what had occurred, he would only talk about the victim “being the problem.” He also talked about past incidents where police were called to the residence, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on November 16 with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

