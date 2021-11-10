‘Shop Look and Listen’ Event Provides Holiday Shopping Opportunity

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley Library will be holding a “Shop Look and Listen” art and craft show fundraiser event on November 13.

The event will be held on the first floor of the New Bethlehem Town Center on Arch Street in New Bethlehem on Saturday, November 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center will also be open regular hours for the next few weekends, Fridays and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and expanded hours on November 13, as well as by appointment by calling 724-664-4754.

The Gallery will be hosting guest fiber and fabric artist Kim Keller and her beautiful fabric art on the weekend of December 3, 4, and 5, as well as guest artist Peace Love & Herbs and their homemade natural herbal bath and body products on November 13 and on the weekend of December 3, 4 and 5.

