UPDATE: Lane Restriction on Interstate 80 Near Corsica Lifted

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound near the Corsica exit due to a crash early this morning has been lifted.

PennDOT District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs told exploreClarion.com the lane restriction for the right lane of Interstate 80 westbound near the Corsica exit was lifted shortly before noon.

According to a representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1, the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, was reported in the area of the 74.2 mile marker of Interstate 80 westbound, just east of the Corsica exit, around 5:18 a.m.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Brookville Fire Company, Jefferson County EMS, and DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

PennDOT was also dispatched to the scene.

Emergency crews cleared the scene around 7:44 a.m. and PennDOT took over traffic control.

