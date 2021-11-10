Write-In Votes Slow Final Official Clarion County Voting Results

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Work continues in providing official election results from the November 2, 2021 Municipal Election, largely attributable to the large number of write-in votes for school board races in Keystone, Redbank, and Clarion-Limestone, according to Cindy Callahan, Clarion County Director of Elections (pictured above).

Callahan updated Clarion County Commissioners at their Tuesday morning work session, confirming 9,277 ballots were cast in the election, including absentee and mail-in votes, with a 38 percent voter turnout.

“I’m calling it a high-energy election with write-in votes this year,” Callahan said. “We have a massive amount of write-in votes to get through yet. I think we might be about halfway through, but I’m not sure what we’re getting into until we get into it and we discover what we’ve got in the highly-contested races.”

The write-in and absentee votes have arrived and Tuesday, November 9, is the last day for any military ballots that arrive as of 5:00 p.m.

In addition to the school board races, there were also some contested races for township supervisor and borough council positions.

Callahan said in the past when there is no candidate on the ballot, one vote could determine who wins. It also means that there are ties sometimes when the final tally is recorded, but the election bureau even has a plan for that situation.

“We’re going to cast for tie votes on November 19 at noon (if they are done counting write-in votes), and we’re going to draw lots to determine a winner in case of a tie.”

The Board of Election (Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley) will draw for the ties, using an elaborate process with numbered balls similar to lottery drawings.

In terms of write-in candidates, the spelling of the names is arranged before voting with acceptable variations of spelling, and even names are developed between the candidates and the election bureau.

Clarion County received a little over 1,700 applications for mail-in ballots and received close to 1,500 back.

“It is a big difference from the presidential election, but still more than we normally would have had at this time,” Callahan explained. “We did receive more mail ballots for a municipal election, and we probably would have been looking at maybe four or 500 absentee voters compared to where we are now, adding a thousand on to that for a normal election like this for municipal.”

Callahan said the election proceeded smoothly for the most part.

“We had some calls, and there were a few precincts that had jamming issues, and they had to reseed their machines and that worked for them. We haven’t (had) any major problems, so we just keep pounding away at any challenges.”

One of the challenges is the new voting equipment in reporting results.

“There’s say 75 to 80 percent more work to figure out the right information than there was with the old equipment because we could print a report. It was a touch screen.

“What we have to do now to generate reports is we have to adjudicate and go through all the writings and put them onto a report. Then, we can accumulate and discover who the winners are.”

Write-in voters must fill in the oval on the ballot, and it does not automatically go to the second person in line. If so, it becomes a vacancy.

“It happens. The directions clearly say the oval should be filled beside the write-in name, but if the O was blank, then the equipment will not catch the write-in. I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of them that do that.

“We did have success with the new markers that we use. The poll workers told me the markers wrote nice. We can read the writing names pretty darn clear.”

In her 37 years working with the Clarion County Election Bureau, Callahan has pretty much seen it all, but she is prepared to meet any challenges.

