A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Veterans Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Showers, mainly after 10pm. Low around 42. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

