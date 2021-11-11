 

Area Teen Swerves to Avoid Slowing Vehicle, Hits Guide Rail on Route 322

Thursday, November 11, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aWEST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen slammed into a guide rail after swerving to avoid another vehicle slowing down abruptly on Route 322 on Sunday evening.

According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, on US 322/Cochranton Road, just south of Franklin Pike, in West Mead Township, Crawford County.

Police say a known 17-year-old male from Tionesta was operating a 2001 Audi traveling south on Route 322 behind an unknown vehicle when the unknown vehicle abruptly slowed down to turn left onto Franklin Pike without warning.

The teen driver then steered his vehicle into a guide rail on the right shoulder of the road to avoid a collision with the other vehicle. His vehicle continued approximately 25 feet after the initial impact and came to a final rest on the left shoulder of the roadway.

The driver and his passenger, identified as 18-year-old Darcie E. Maul, of Oil City, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

West Mead Volunteer Fire Company and Shambaugh’s Towing also assisted at the scene.


