Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Butler Memorial Hospital Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Thursday, November 11, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

103274224_3405957449437016_8693577897816316707_oBUTLER, Pa. – Butler Memorial Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.

This national distinction recognizes Butler Memorial Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“For nearly two years the Covid-19 pandemic has put incredible strain on our nurses, doctors, and the entire healthcare team,” said Ken DeFurio, BHS President & CEO.

“Every member of the BHS team continues to focus on safety and quality in this environment. Again earning a Leapfrog ‘A’ is a testament to their professionalism. Patient safety is the highest priority at all times.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

“I thank the leadership and workforce of Butler Memorial Hospital for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To see Butler Memorial Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.


