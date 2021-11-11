Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Salami Pasta Salad

Get a taste of this delicious salad!

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked small pasta shells

3/4 cup chopped green pepper



3/4 cup chopped fresh tomatoes1/2 cup chopped pepperoni1/2 cup cubed hard salami1/2 cup whole ripe olives, quartered2 ounces provolone cheese, cubed1/3 cup chopped onion

Dressing:

1/3 cup canola oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Place in a large bowl; add the green pepper, tomatoes, pepperoni, salami, olives, cheese and onion.

-In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients. Pour over pasta mixture; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.