Clarion Man Pleads No Contest to Strangulation, Simple Assault

CLARION, CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man pleaded no contest to strangulation and simple assault on Wednesday relating to a domestic violence incident in Clarion Borough in May.

Terry Allen Burk, 25, pleaded no contest to strangulation – applying pressure to throat or neck, a second-degree felony and simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.

As a result of the plea deal, the following charges were dropped:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury with Extreme Indifference, Felony 1



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Burk’s attorney, Mark Aaron, noted the plea was reached as there was a high likelihood his client would be convicted if the case went to trial.

The plea calls for an open sentence on the strangulation charge, with the minimum length being no more than 24 months and the maximum length no more than twice the minimum.

Burk will be sentenced to a consecutive probation term for the simple assault charge.

It was noted the plea agreement does not preclude a mitigated or county jail sentence, and part of Senior Judge James G. Arner’s order included a mental health court evaluation prior to sentencing.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Burk remains in Clarion County Jail after his $20,000.00 bail was revoked on August 10.

The case stems from an incident that occurred in May of this year.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police responded to a parking lot on East Main Street on Monday, May 10, to assist Clarion County Probation with a home visit.

During the visit, the known female that the probation officers were checking on was removed from the residence for safety concerns, and it was found that she had been “severely beaten,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, both of the known female victim’s eyes were extremely bruised and nearly swollen shut, both of her arms were bruised along nearly the entire length, and she also had severe bruises on her back.

The probation officers reported that the victim’s boyfriend, Terry Burk, was present and becoming agitated.

Officers then attempted to speak to the victim, who was extremely upset, the complaint notes.

The victim repeatedly asked police to take her to jail because “he was going to kill her.” She reportedly wouldn’t admit who she was speaking about but alluded to Burk by stating that she didn’t want to go back inside the residence, the complaint states.

Burk was then questioned by police and reportedly stated that he was “tired of being cheated on by women.” Burk told police he and the victim had been arguing the previous night, and he had “smacked” her, but he stated that he only did so once and had no idea how she got the other bruises, according to the complaint.

However, the complaint notes that Burk also stated he “blacked out” because he was so angry, and when asked if it was possible that he may have continued to hit her, he stated that “he wasn’t sure.” He also reportedly said the victim “probably would have told him” if it had been him.

When police told the victim that Burk admitted to hitting her, she agreed it was him and reportedly said she was afraid he would kill her if she talked, according to the complaint.

RELATED:

Clarion Man Jailed on Domestic Assault Charges After Woman Found ‘Severely Beaten’

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.