Clarion’s Action Plan Recognized in Campus Democracy Challenge

CLARION, Pa. – ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge presented the 2021 Best Action Plan Award to Clarion University on November 9 during the State Voting Challenges Awards Ceremony.

(Photo: Ernie helps CU Engaged Coalition co-chair Taylor Boyle (left) and member Kaitlyn Krupa at a Campus Democracy Challenge event last spring.)

The award recognizes an institution’s efforts to develop and implement a campus democratic engagement action plan to help college students improve nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement, and voter participation. Clarion tied for first place in the 4-year Institution category.

Sarah Zerfoss, Clarion’s assistant director of student conduct and community development, said the COVID pandemic presented unique challenges that required a strategy for engaging students during remote learning.

“Our civic engagement efforts have included virtual speakers, social media campaigns, podcasts and the continued development of the CU Engaged Coalition on our campus,” Zerfoss said.

CU Engaged Coalition works to promote bipartisan student engagement on campus.

“We’re excited about the success of our action plan developed for the All In Campus Challenge this past year,” she said. “We are looking forward to continuing to improve our educational civic learning opportunities for students.”

According to the organization’s website, the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge envisions a more engaged and inclusive democracy. Through institutional engagement, direct student engagement, and fostering a national higher education network, ALL IN strives for an electorate that mirrors our country’s makeup and in which college students are democratically engaged on an ongoing basis, during and between elections, and not just at the polls. We believe that a strong, vibrant, and more representative American democracy will result from the greater inclusion of informed college student voters.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.