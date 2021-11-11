 

Coroner Says SCI Inmate Died of Natural Causes

Thursday, November 11, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

sci-forest-imageJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner ruled a recent death of an inmate at the SCI Forest facility in Jenks Township, Forest County, was due to natural causes.

Around 3:11 a.m. on November 8, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to SCI Forest for a report of a death.

According to a representative of the Forest County Coroner’s office, the victim, identified as a known 45-year-old male inmate at the facility, was later determined to have died of natural causes.

The victim’s name was not released.


