Coroner Says SCI Inmate Died of Natural Causes

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner ruled a recent death of an inmate at the SCI Forest facility in Jenks Township, Forest County, was due to natural causes.

Around 3:11 a.m. on November 8, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to SCI Forest for a report of a death.

According to a representative of the Forest County Coroner’s office, the victim, identified as a known 45-year-old male inmate at the facility, was later determined to have died of natural causes.

The victim’s name was not released.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.