Daniel M. Welch, 73, of Franklin and Oil City native, passed away on Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 at the Erie VA Medical Center after an extended illness.

A complete obituary will be posted at a later date.

Online condolences can be found at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.